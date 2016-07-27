DNC 2016: Susan Sarandon had ‘the worst time,’ actress confirms on Twitter

Sarandon tweeted “I’m out” just hours before Hillary Clinton officially clinched the Democratic presidential nomination.

Susan Sarandon, a staunch Bernie Sanders supporter, tweeted “I’m out” on Tuesday just hours before Hillary Clinton formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination.

The tweet is among several others that indicate the actress was not at all pleased with how the nominating process unfolded this week.

Confirming those assumptions, Sarandon retweeted a tweet from NowThis News politics producer Ian McKenna, who suggested Sarandon was “having literally the worst time at the #DemConvention,” and replied with a simple answer: “Accurate.”

McKenna’s tweet also included a GIF of Sarandon solemnly shaking her head as those around her clap and cheer.

Sarandon wasn’t the only Sanders supporter who let their frustrations show on Tuesday. Hundreds of Sanders’ delegates staged a walkout after it was announced that Clinton had received the party’s nomination.

Clinton made history Tuesday night, becoming the first woman to lead the ticket of a major political party in U.S. history.