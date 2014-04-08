Dominique Ansel Bakery reopens after city shutdown for rat infestation

It’s going to take more than mice to make the Cronut creators to throw in the towel. Four days after …

Four days after the city’s health department shut down Dominique Ansel Bakery due to a mouse infestation, the popular SoHo bakery reopened Tuesday and gave its fans a special Cronut treat.

Dozens of people lined up around the block to get the special “Rocky” Cronut that was created by Ansel as a way to show that his business wouldn’t die without a fight.

The sign outside the bakery posted a quote from 2006’s “Rocky Balboa” fortifying the message, “It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you get hit and keep moving forward.”

Last Friday, the city said there were several sightings of mouse droppings at the Spring Street bakery and a video circulated online showing a mouse scurrying inside. The bakery’s temporary closing came days after the city shut down a Dunkin’ Donuts on 265 W. 37th following a similar video that showed rats inside the location.

Within a half hour of opening the Cronuts were all gone, but customers said they were happy the bakery was back in business.

“I guess they really want to eat them too,” regular customer Catherine Crowley, 23, of Murray Hill, joked about the mice.