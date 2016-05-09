Donald Trump appoints Gov. Christie as transition team chairman

“I am honored by the confidence being placed in me by Mr. Trump,” Christie said.

Donald Trump has announced that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will take on the role as transition team chairman if the presumptive Republican nominee makes it to the White House.

The appointment is another step for Trump as he moves toward a general election strategy.

“Governor Christie is an extremely knowledgeable and loyal person with the tools and resources to put together an unparalleled Transition Team, one that will be prepared to take over the White House when we win in November. I am grateful to Governor Christie for his contributions to this movement,” Trump said in a statement on Monday.

In this role, Christie will be tasked with overseeing a team that will help Trump transition into the role of president if he is elected in November.

“I am honored by the confidence being placed in me by Mr. Trump and look forward to putting together a first rate team to assemble an administration to help best serve the President-elect and the nation,” Christie said.