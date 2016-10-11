Donald Trump blasts Paul Ryan, Republicans via Twitter

Following Monday’s announcement by Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan that he would no longer defend or campaign for Donald Trump, the presidential candidate lashed out at the Wisconsin congressman on Twitter.

The first verbal arrow was thrown Monday afternoon, with Trump posting, “Paul Ryan should spend more time on balancing the budget, jobs and illegal immigration and not waste his time on fighting Republican nominee.”

But that was not the end of that.

Trump took to his quarrel-packed quiver again Tuesday shortly before 9 a.m., adding: “Despite winning the second debate in a landslide (every poll), it is hard to do well when Paul Ryan and others give zero support!” Then, about an hour later, the more cryptic “It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to” appeared on the candidate’s official Twitter account.

Ryan, during a Monday conference call with Republican lawmakers, said he would shift his resources from defending and campaigning for Trump to attempting to maintain his party’s majority in Congress. While stopping short of withdrawing his endorsement, Ryan’s statement was the second major slight to Trump in recent days. The congressman disinvited the candidate from a Saturday campaign event in Wisconsin hours after the Friday release of a lewd video from 2005 in which Trump brags of grabbing women by their genitals.

On Twitter, for all to read, Trump continued to take on Republicans Tuesday morning.

Around 10:50 a.m., he posted: “Disloyal R’s are far more difficult than Crooked Hillary. They come at you from all sides. They don’t know how to win – I will teach them!”

And, in between weighing in on the recent WikiLeaks release and noting that he’s headed to a rally in Florida, Trump brought the melee into the early afternoon: “The very foul mouthed Sen. John McCain begged for my support during his primary (I gave, he won), then dropped me over locker room remarks!”