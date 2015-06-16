Donald Trump: Outrageous quotes from his speech announcing his run for president

Wealthy real estate magnate Donald Trump announced his run for president on Tuesday in a speech that veered from outrageous to inflammatory. Here are seven choice quotes:…nbsp;

On Mexican “rapists”:

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best –…nbsp;they’re sending people that have lots of problems. And they’re bringing those problems with them. They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, their rapists.”

On the Great Wall of Mexico:

“I’ll build a great wall – and no one builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively – I will build a great, great wall on our southern border. And I will have Mexico pay for that wall.”

On Obamacare:

“Obamacare really kicks in in ’16. 2016. Obama is going to be out playing golf – he might even be on one of my courses, I would invite him. I have the best courses in the world, so Iad say ‘you know what, if he wants to … I have one right next to the White House. Right on the Potomac. If he wants to play, that’s fine. It’s a disaster. We have to repeal Obamacare.”

On building websites for $3:

“Remember the five billion dollar website? We spend $5 billion on a website. And to this day it doesn’t work. A five billion dollar website. I have so many websites, I have them all over the place. I hire people, I do a website, it costs me $3.”

On the American Dream:

“The American Dream is dead. But if I get elected president, I will bring it back bigger and better and stronger than ever before, and we will make America great again.”

On leadership:

“Our country needs a truly great leader. And it needs a truly great leader now. We need a leader that wrote ‘The Art of the Deal’ … We need a leader that can bring back our jobs, bring back our manufacturing, bring back our military and take care of our vets.”

On his wealth:

“I don’t need anybody’s money. It’s nice. I am really rich … and by the way, I am not even saying it to brag, that’s the kind of mindset and the kind of thinking that you need for this country. Because we are going to make the country rich.”