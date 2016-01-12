Donald Trump responds to Megyn Kelly’s Vanity Fair article: ‘She is so average in every way’

Donald Trump slammed Megyn Kelly again on Monday, calling her “so average” in response to remarks that she made about the GOP presidential contender in Vanity Fair.

The Fox News host told Vanity Fair that Trump used to send her press clippings that he would sign, “Donald Trump.”

She continued, “And he called from time to time to compliment a segment. I didn’t know why he was doing that. And then when he announced that he was running for president, it became more clear. But I can’t be wooed. I was never going to love him, and I was never going to hate him.”

Trump tweeted on Monday, “@megynkelly recently said that she can’t be wooed by Trump. She is so average in every way, who the hell wants to woo her!”

His tweet is the latest in a string of comments about “The Kelly File” host since she moderated the Fox News GOP debate back in August. Kelly first drew Trump’s ire when she asked him about comments he has made toward women.

“You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals,” Kelly said. “You once told a contestant on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ it would be a pretty picture to see her on her knees. Does that sound to you like the temperament of a man we should elect as president, and how will you answer the charge from Hillary Clinton that you are part of the war on women?”

The next day, Trump made his now-infamous remarks that Kelly had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.” Trump later said that he was referring to Kelly’s nose.