Donald Trump says he’d love to fight Joe Biden

At a rally in Florida on Tuesday, Donald Trump said he would love to fight Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden had said he wished he and Trump were back in high school so he could “take him behind the gym.”

Responding to that remark, Trump said, “I’d love that. I’d love that. Mr. Tough Guy. You know, he’s Mr. Tough Guy. You know when he’s Mr. Tough Guy? When he’s standing behind a microphone by himself.”

Trump’s campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, also weighed in, saying Wednesday on “CBS This Morning” that Biden “acted like a bully.”

It “was very disappointing to hear the vice president of the United States suggest violence the old-fashioned way,” she said. “I think if Donald Trump said anything even remotely close to that we would’ve had our hair on fire for three days.”

Biden made the comment at a rally for Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania last week. He said the lewd comments Trump made in 2005 about groping women were “the textbook definition of sexual assault.”

“The press always ask me, ‘Don’t I wish I were debating him?'” Biden added. “No, I wish we were in high school — I could take him behind the gym. That’s what I wish.”