Double shooting at Queens laundromat leaves man dead, another injured: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are examining possible gang ties to a deadly double shooting at a Queens laundromat on Monday night that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.

Law enforcement sources said that gunfire erupted just before 8:04 p.m. on Dec. 27 inside the JH Super Laundry at 94-01 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the two victims were inside the laundromat when several unidentified individuals walked into the shop and opened fire on them.

Officers from the 115th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about an assault at the location, found Gilbert Gayosso, 25, of 38th Avenue in Corona shot in the head. Another victim, a 21-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his torso.

Responding EMS members pronounced Gayosso dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed the 21-year-old man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.