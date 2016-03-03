Downtown Alliance pledges to raise minimum wage to $15

Another organization has pledged to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Burton

Another organization has pledged to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The Alliance for Downtown New York, the business improvement district that represents lower Manhattan, announced Thursday that all of its employees will have a base wage with that rate by 2018. This will include uniformed workers, such as sanitation officers and public safety officers.

“These men and women dedicate themselves each and every day in service to lower Manhattan. Today, we make sure their wages reflect the significance of their work and can better support themselves and their families,” Downtown Alliance resident Jessica Lappin said in a statement.

The Alliance is funded by corporate sponsors.

The increase will be phased over the next two and a half years. By end of 2016, all hourly wages will be raised to $12 minimum. At the end of 2017, they will increase to $13.50 and by the end of 2018, to $15.00.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have both called for an across the board minimum wage increase to $15 an hour and commended the bid for its efforts.