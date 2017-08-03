Dunkin’ Donuts apologizes to cop after worker at Bed-Stuy shop refuses to serve him

A worker at a Bed-Stuy shop said he didn’t serve police, according to the police union.

The owner of a Dunkin' Donuts shop at 1993 Atlantic Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, has apologized after an employee refused to serve NYPD officers, according to the chain.

The owner of a Bed-Stuy Dunkin’ Donuts shop has apologized to a cop after a staffer refused to serve him and his partner last weekend, the chain said Thursday.

The Detectives’ Endowment Association said two members of the 73rd Precinct, who were wearing suits and had their badges displayed, were trying to place an order at the 1993 Atlantic Ave. location when the employee ignored the officers and took the orders of people who were behind them on the waiting line.

The worker said he didn’t serve cops, according to the union, which called for a boycott of the chain.

Dunkin’ Donuts said the store’s owner contacted one of the officers who was involved in the incident and apologized.

“Our franchisees are committed to serving each and every guest with respect and courtesy,” a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement. “The franchisee of the Brooklyn restaurant is meeting with the police officer he spoke to earlier this week in person to hopefully bring this to a satisfactory conclusion for all involved.”

Workers at the Bed-Stuy store refused to talk with reporters. Detectives’ Endowment Association president Michael Paladino didn’t have an immediate comment about the company’s gesture.

During an unrelated news conference at police headquarters Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he didn’t know all of the details of the incident but said it is “immoral” and “illegal” to refuse service to anyone.

“If they did it because they had some animus toward the police, I think that’s absolutely unacceptable,” he said. “It’s so strong a violation in my point of view.”

Police Commissioner James O’Neill said it’s been less than a month since Officer Miosotis Familia was killed and “we need to stop vilifying the police … The men and women in this great police department do a lot of terrific work so I think we need to be respected for that.”

Customers at the Dunkin’ Donuts in question agreed.

“I don’t care what you think in your personal life,” said Lorene Isler, 33, of Ocean Hill. “You have a responsibility when you work at a place like this. Take a stand on your own time.”

Trey Smith said he’s never seen any trouble in the store, especially when it comes to the police.

“I see cops come here a lot, but it’s always been pretty low key,” the 18-year-old said.

Paladino, however, told the New York Post that the incident stems from “political leaders” who demonize police officers.

De Blasio disagreed, contending that respect for officers is growing in communities.

“You look at something like a huge decrease in the number of complaints against police officers. I think that tells us a hell of a lot more than some jerk at a Dunkin’ Donuts who wouldn’t serve coffee,” he said. With Alex Bazeley