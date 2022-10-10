Quantcast
Manhattan

Duo slashes victim, whacks him with umbrella in Upper West Side dispute

By
comments
Posted on
Two people sought for slashing man on Upper West Side
Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a duo who slashed a man outside of an Upper West Side McDonald’s last weekend.

According to police, at 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 2 a 33-year-old man was involved in a dispute with two unknown individuals outside of the fast food joint, located at 2049 Broadway. During the dispute, the suspects hit the victim in the head with an umbrella and slashed his arm with an unknown cutting instrument.

The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction. EMS took the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem in stable condition. 

The NYPD released photos of the suspects taken from surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential. 

