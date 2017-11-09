First responders were at the scene of an apartment fire in Brooklyn Thursday morning, the FDNY said.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. on the second floor of 6709 11th Ave. in Dyker Heights, the NYPD said.

Four people were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries, police said. Two people were reported to have died in the fire, though police said they were waiting on confirmation from the medical examiner. Their identities have not yet been released.

Photo and video footage from the scene on social media showed ladders extended to the second and third levels of the three-story apartment building. Carnation Nails and Spa occupies the ground level of the building.

The extent of injuries and damage at the scene wasn’t immediately clear.