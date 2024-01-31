Man wounded in brazen East Harlem daytime shooting: cops

Police are investigating after a man was shot in a hail of bullets in Harlem on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police in East Harlem are looking for the gunslingers who shot and wounded a man in a hail of bullets on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded in the courtyard of the Jefferson Houses public housing complex, located at 2201 1st Ave., just after 1 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Law enforcement sources said four suspects apparently approached a 30-year-old man and opened fire. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left hand before the group fled along 1st Avenue.

EMS rushed the wounded man to Harlem Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct sealed off the area while seeking clues related to the shooting; they were observed marking at least three shell casings left behind following the fuselage of gunfire. Police were also seen looking through nearby trash cans for discarded weapons.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

