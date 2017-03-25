East Williamsburg man dies after falling four stories to sidewalk below, cops say

Tyler Wyatt, 21, was pronounced dead at Woodhull Medical Center, NYPD says.

A 21-year-old man plunged to his death in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn early Saturday morning, the NYPD said.

Tyler Wyatt, of East Williamsburg, was found around 2:30 a.m. with trauma to his body on the sidewalk outside 924 Metropolitan Ave., according to cops. Wyatt lived just down the street from the building where he fell.

Investigators believe Wyatt fell from a fourth-floor window of the building. He was taken to Woodhull Medical Center where he died, police said.

The city’s medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

The deadly fall comes just hours after two teens fell from a rooftop in Bushwick. Police said the pair were jumping from rooftop to rooftop when they fell.

A 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital Center. His 15-year-old companion was last listed in critical condition.

The names of the teens were not immediately released.