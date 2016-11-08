Quantcast
Election Day drinking game: Raise a glass as you watch the results

amNY.com staff
November 8, 2016
Once you’ve cast your vote, make watching the results more fun.

Election Day is finally here, and it has certainly been a campaign season we won’t forget. 

Once you’ve cast your vote for the next president — as well as your representatives, senators and local politicians — play this drinking game while watching the results come in:

-If the news channel you’re watching uses the breaking news banner to announce every state, drink.

-If you get tired of hearing people talk about exit polls, drink.

-When one of the swing states is called (see list here), drink.

-If your friends start talking about moving to Canada, drink.

-If your polling location doesn’t give out stickers that say “I voted,” drink.

-If Donald Trump tweets about winning before the results are in, drink.

-If Trump tweets that the election is rigged, drink.

-If you’re still seeing campaign ads during commercial breaks, drink.

-If your favorite celebrity shares a picture of themselves voting, drink.

-If you get tired of hearing the number 270, drink.

-If your state goes to the candidate you didn’t vote for, drink.

-If the election is too close to call, chug.

When it’s finally over, whether the candidate you voted for wins or not, drink some water and take public transportation home.

