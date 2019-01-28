NewsElections Corey Johnson considering running for mayor in 2021 The city council speaker said he will not take any money from lobbyists or corporate PACs. Corey Johnson during a rally on the City Hall steps on Dec. 20, 2018. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated January 28, 2019 11:57 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said Monday he is considering a run for mayor in 2021. “It's a big decision, but I am thinking about a potential people-powered Mayoral run,” he wrote on Twitter. Should he decide to run, Johnson pledged not to take any campaign donations from real estate developers, lobbyists and corporate PACs. He added that he won’t take more than $250 from any donor, even though the current limit on individual donations is $2,000. Johnson, who told The New York Times last year that he “never” wants to be mayor, is accepting donations on a new website featuring photos of him on the subway, talking with fellow New Yorkers and speaking at rallies. He was “averaging about one contribution per minute” Monday morning, he wrote in another tweet. Johnson is the first openly gay and HIV positive city council speaker and would be the first to become mayor. He has represented Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Greenwich Village and parts of SoHo and midtown since 2014. Before that, he served on the Manhattan Community Board 4 and in 2011, he became the youngest community board chair in the city at age 28. The speaker would face a growing field of potential mayoral candidates, including Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and more. Current Mayor Bill de Blasio was first elected in 2013 after a stint as public advocate and won re-election in 2017. Under current law, he is limited to two consecutive four-year terms in office. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.