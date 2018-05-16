Tish James plans to run for New York attorney general

Public Advocate Letitia “Tish” James is expected to announce her campaign for New York attorney general Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn.

James, who has served as public advocate since 2014, will declare her candidacy in the November election at the Brooklyn Historical Society at 2 p.m., according to an email from her campaign.

James did not put her name in to be considered by the State Legislature to carry out the rest of the term of disgraced former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who left the position on May 7 after a New Yorker article alleged that he physically assaulted four women.

The Legislature began interviewing candidates to fill the term, including the interim attorney general, Barbara Underwood, on Tuesday. Other candidates include Manhattan Assemblyman Daniel O’Donnell and former New York Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman.

Some lawmakers, as well as some of the candidates, have said Underwood should stay in the position through the end of the year, to not give an appointee an advantage in the November election. Underwood said Tuesday she does not plan to run for the position regardless of the Legislature’s decision, according to the New York Times.

The Democratic Party will hold its convention on May 23-24 to endorse a candidate for the Nov. 6 election, with the statewide Democratic primary election scheduled for Sept. 13. Other possible candidates include former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, New York Rep. Patrick Maloney, Fordham Law Professor Zephyr Teachout and State Sen. Michael Gianaris, according to reports.