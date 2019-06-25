LATEST PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
NewsElections

The Democratic presidential debate drinking game you didn't know you needed

Make the Democratic Presidential debates a little more

Make the Democratic Presidential debates a little more interesting with amNewYork's drinking game. Photo Credit: Neville Harvey

By Lauren Cook and Nicole Brown lauren.cook@amny.com, nicole.brown@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

The first Democratic presidential debate has arrived, and we know how to make the night(s) a little more interesting.

Twenty of the 24 candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination will face off over two days this week. The field of 2020 hopefuls is so large that the debate was split, with 10 candidates debating on Wednesday and the other 10 squaring off on Thursday.

The debates, taking place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami, will air from 9 to 11 p.m. on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. They also will stream online via multiple digital and social platforms, including NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com and the NBC News Mobile App.

Whether you’re hosting friends or hanging at a bar, have some fun with this debate drinking game.

Presidential debate, night one

Who’s on stage: Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, former Rep. John Delaney, Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Tim Ryan and former U.S. Housing Secretary Julián Castro.

Take a drink if:

  • De Blasio references President Donald Trump as "Con Don."
  • A moderator or candidate refers to O’Rourke as Robert (his actual first name).
  • A candidate dances around whether they're in favor of impeaching Trump.
  • Warren says, "I have a plan for that." 
  • A candidate says a progressive stance is not socialism.
  • De Blasio starts a response with "listen."
  • You have to Google who a candidate is.
  • Klobuchar mentions the Midwest.
  • A candidate turns a question on policy into an attack on Trump.
  • Booker mentions he is vegan. 
  • An attempt to answer a question dissolves into multiple candidates shouting over each other.
  • All the candidates give the same answer on a yes or no question.
  • Hillary Clinton is mentioned.

Presidential debate, night two

Who’s on stage: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet and Kamala Harris, Rep. Eric Swalwell, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, author Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Take a drink if:

  • A moderator or candidate jokes about pronouncing (or mispronounces) Buttigieg.
  • Biden says "folks."
  • A candidate turns a question on policy into an attack on Trump.
  • Harris has to defend her record as a prosecutor.
  • A candidate says a progressive stance is not socialism.
  • All the candidates give the same answer on a yes or no question.
  • Attacks on Biden tally more than 10, then take a drink after every five more.
  • Sanders wags his finger aggressively.
  • A candidate dances around whether they're in favor of impeaching Trump.
  • You have to Google who a candidate is.
  • Gillibrand has to explain her shift in opinion about gun laws. 
  • Sanders calls himself a socialist.
  • Hillary Clinton is mentioned.
Lauren Cook

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

A vigil for a cyclist who was fatally Vigil held for cyclist killed in Chelsea
The Stonewall Inn, the center of the LGBTQ Secrets of the Stonewall Inn
The theater world will come together for a Don't just march, celebrate at these Pride parties
Stonewall Inn bartender Tree, who was present during Stonewall's resident bartender Tree recalls riots ahead of 50th anniversary
Sunny, a Guide Dog Foundation puppy in training, How does a guide dog train in NYC?
For 15 months, the castle has been closed Central Park puts finishing touches on Belvedere Castle