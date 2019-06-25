NewsElections The Democratic presidential debate drinking game you didn't know you needed Make the Democratic Presidential debates a little more interesting with amNewYork's drinking game. Photo Credit: Neville Harvey By Lauren Cook and Nicole Brown lauren.cook@amny.com, nicole.brown@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated June 25, 2019 7:42 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The first Democratic presidential debate has arrived, and we know how to make the night(s) a little more interesting. Twenty of the 24 candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination will face off over two days this week. The field of 2020 hopefuls is so large that the debate was split, with 10 candidates debating on Wednesday and the other 10 squaring off on Thursday. The debates, taking place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami, will air from 9 to 11 p.m. on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. They also will stream online via multiple digital and social platforms, including NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com and the NBC News Mobile App. Whether you’re hosting friends or hanging at a bar, have some fun with this debate drinking game. Presidential debate, night one Who’s on stage: Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, former Rep. John Delaney, Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Tim Ryan and former U.S. Housing Secretary Julián Castro. Take a drink if: De Blasio references President Donald Trump as "Con Don." A moderator or candidate refers to O’Rourke as Robert (his actual first name). A candidate dances around whether they're in favor of impeaching Trump. Warren says, "I have a plan for that." A candidate says a progressive stance is not socialism. De Blasio starts a response with "listen." You have to Google who a candidate is. Klobuchar mentions the Midwest. A candidate turns a question on policy into an attack on Trump. Booker mentions he is vegan. An attempt to answer a question dissolves into multiple candidates shouting over each other. All the candidates give the same answer on a yes or no question. Hillary Clinton is mentioned. Presidential debate, night two Who’s on stage: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet and Kamala Harris, Rep. Eric Swalwell, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, author Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. Take a drink if: A moderator or candidate jokes about pronouncing (or mispronounces) Buttigieg. Biden says "folks." A candidate turns a question on policy into an attack on Trump. Harris has to defend her record as a prosecutor. A candidate says a progressive stance is not socialism. All the candidates give the same answer on a yes or no question. Attacks on Biden tally more than 10, then take a drink after every five more. Sanders wags his finger aggressively. A candidate dances around whether they're in favor of impeaching Trump. You have to Google who a candidate is. Gillibrand has to explain her shift in opinion about gun laws. Sanders calls himself a socialist. Hillary Clinton is mentioned. By Lauren Cook and Nicole Brown lauren.cook@amny.com, nicole.brown@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Your cheat sheet to the Democratic presidential debatesMayor Bill de Blasio will be among the presidential hopefuls vying for the spotlight during the two-day debate set for Wednesday and Thursday. De Blasio joins crowded field of Democrats in 2020 raceThe mayor joins Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Pete Buttigieg and others running to challenge President Donald Trump. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.