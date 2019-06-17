The 2020 presidential race is heating up, with 20 candidates set to take the stage in Miami later this month for the first Democratic primary debate.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will be among the presidential hopefuls vying for the spotlight during the two-day debate set for June 26 and 27.

The candidates were split by a random drawing held Friday by debate co-host NBC to ensure the contenders with the highest polling numbers were spread evenly over the two nights. De Blasio is scheduled to appear, along with nine of his rivals, on June 26.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Democratic National Committee’s presidential primary debates.

How to watch the debate

Both nights of the debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami and will air from 9 to 11 p.m. on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. They also will stream online via multiple digital and social platforms, including NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com and the NBC News Mobile App.

Which candidates are appearing on which debate night?

Get Breaking News emails The latest about your city, as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

June 26: De Blasio will be joined on stage by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, former Rep. John Delaney, Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Tim Ryan and former U.S. Housing Secretary Julián Castro.

June 27: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, Michael Bennet and Kamala Harris, Rep. Eric Swalwell, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, author Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Who are the debate moderators?

The debate moderators for both nights will be NBC News’ Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Chuck Todd, along with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Telemundo’s José Diaz-Balart.

What is the debate format?

The format will be the same for both nights of the debate. In the first hour, Holt will moderate with Guthrie and Diaz-Balart assisting. In the second hour, Maddow and Todd will moderate with Holt assisting.

How do you qualify for a DNC debate?

In order to make it into the first debate, candidates had to receive at least 1 percent support in three qualifying polls or receive donations from 65,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 200 different donors per state in 20 states. The same rules apply to qualify for the second debate in July.

The DNC is tightening its qualifications for the third and fourth debates. For a candidate to make it onto the debate stage in September and October, they will have to meet the threshold for polling and grassroots fundraising, instead of just one of those two criteria. The polling threshold will be set at 2 percent support in four qualifying polls. The fundraising threshold will require at least 130,000 unique donors, with 400 different donors per state in 20 states.

Did any candidates not make it into the first debate?

The following candidates did not make it into the first debate:

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock

Rep. Seth Moulton

Former Sen. Mike Gravel

Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar, Florida

How many debates are there?

The Democratic National Committee plans to hold 12 primary debates during the 2020 presidential election cycle.

When are the other DNC presidential debates?

The DNC has so far announced details of the second and third debates: