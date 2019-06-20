Viewers will get their first prime-time look at the 2020 Democratic presidential contenders next week.

Twenty of the 24 hopefuls will debate on NBC platforms on June 26 and 27, with the candidates split equally across the two nights by a random drawing. Read our guide about what to know before you watch.

Bars across the city are hosting their own viewing parties; let the drinking games commence. Below are some of our best bets.

A "Mystery Science Theater 3000" style party

Q.E.D. Astoria, 27-16 23rd Ave., Queens

June 26, starting at 8:30 p.m.





Join Frank Conniff of "Mystery Science Theater 3000," comedian Christian Finnegan and others for preshow comedy and amusing commentary during the debate on June 26. There will be drink specials and prizes, too. Tickets are $10.

Manhattan Democratic clubs party

MIST Harlem, 46 W. 116th St., Manhattan

June 26, from 8 to 11 p.m.





Join Manhattan's many Democratic clubs at one mega-watch party in Harlem, where the debate will air on three large screens with a $5 happy hour bar, $10 menu specials and music by Superhero DJ Jon Quick of AfroFlava Radio. The DNC's co-vice chair, Michael Blake, will make remarks. It's free to attend.

Pro-Tulsi Gabbard watch party

The Craig, 488 Driggs Ave., Brooklyn

June 26, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.





Root for U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard at this Hawaiian-themed party, which will have leis, specialty drinks, ukuleles and more. It's free to attend.

Brooklyn Democratic clubs party

Circa Brewing Co., 141 Lawrence St., Brooklyn

June 27, from 8 to 11 p.m.





Join Brooklyn's Democratic clubs and committees at a watch party at Circa Brewing Co., which will offer drink specials, wood-fired pizza and more. It's free to attend.

Midtown debate watch party

RPM Underground, 244 W. 54th St., Manhattan

June 27, from 8 to 11 p.m.





Catch night two at a music-themed bar and karaoke venue, which will start at 8 p.m. with the screening of Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's New Hampshire appearance (Bullock didn't make the debate cut). It's free to attend.

NYC Neoliberal Project watch party

Gebhard's Beer Culture, 228 W. 72nd St., Manhattan

June 27, from 8:30 to 11 p.m.





Night two at Gebhard's will include games, prizes and drinks. It's free to attend.

LGBTQ rights town hall and debate watch party

Capri Ristorante, 145 Mulberry St.

June 27, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Italian politician and LGBTQ rights activist Alessandro Zan will speak to the New York chapter of the Italian Democratic Party. The debate will be screened at 9 p.m. It's also free to attend.