After a Supreme Court judge ruled Tuesday on dozens of ballots not counted in the Queens district attorney race, Tiffany Cabán gained five votes but Borough President Melissa Katz still led by 55.

Judge John G. Ingram, who presided, also ruled not to open a group of affidavit ballots that did not properly state the voters’ political party affiliation — a move that could block any chance Cabán had at winning through the process.

Following the hearing, Katz’s campaign adviser Mathew Rey issued a statement urging Cabán’s team to look at the facts of the situation.

“The margin has barely changed, and the results are the same for a third time,” he said in an email. “There is nothing left to count and there is absolutely no math that would overturn Melinda’s lead. It is now time to allow Queens to move on in order to begin working on crucial reforms to the District Attorney’s office.”

Cabán’s election attorney Jerry Goldfeder stated that he will speak to Cabán this evening about the hearing results. The court is expected to readjourn at Queens Supreme Court Wednesday at 10 a.m.