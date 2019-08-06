NewsElections In Queens DA race, Melinda Katz holds 55-vote lead New York State Supreme Court Judge John Ingram, left standing, examines the validity of affidavit ballots from the Queens District Attorney race at a Board of Elections office in Queens on Tuesday as lawyers weigh in. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com Updated August 6, 2019 6:59 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email After a Supreme Court judge ruled Tuesday on dozens of ballots not counted in the Queens district attorney race, Tiffany Cabán gained five votes but Borough President Melissa Katz still led by 55. Judge John G. Ingram, who presided, also ruled not to open a group of affidavit ballots that did not properly state the voters’ political party affiliation — a move that could block any chance Cabán had at winning through the process. Following the hearing, Katz’s campaign adviser Mathew Rey issued a statement urging Cabán’s team to look at the facts of the situation. “The margin has barely changed, and the results are the same for a third time,” he said in an email. “There is nothing left to count and there is absolutely no math that would overturn Melinda’s lead. It is now time to allow Queens to move on in order to begin working on crucial reforms to the District Attorney’s office.” Cabán’s election attorney Jerry Goldfeder stated that he will speak to Cabán this evening about the hearing results. The court is expected to readjourn at Queens Supreme Court Wednesday at 10 a.m. By Li Yakira Cohen Li.Cohen@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Some disputed Queens DA affidavits will be reviewedAttorneys for Democratic primary winner Melinda Katz argued that the challenge brought by Tiffany Cabán's camp is a "circus" that deserves to be dismissed. Breaking down the Queens DA primary recountMelinda Katz holds a lead over Tiffany Cabán for the Democratic nomination after a manual recount of ballots. Recount process begins in tight Queens DA primaryBoard of Election staff started opening bins and sorting ballots on Tuesday. Katz leads Cabán as Queens DA primary race goes to a recountA count of paper ballots left the Queens borough president with a 20-vote lead over the public defender, flipping the primary night result. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.