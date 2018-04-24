LATEST PAPER
Empire State Building to go dark for victims of van attack in Toronto

Ten were killed and 14 hurt in the attack.

The Empire State Building last shut off it's

The Empire State Building last shut off it's towering lights after the Parkland, Fla., shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
The Empire State Building will go dark Tuesday night in honor of the victims of Monday’s van attack in Toronto, and in a show of solidarity with the city.

Ten people were killed and 14 others were injured when suspect Alek Minassian drove a van into a crowd Monday morning. Minassian was silent during a court appearance Tuesday where he was charged with several counts of murder and attempted murder.

The tower last went dark in February after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17.

