News Empire State Building to go dark for victims of van attack in Toronto Ten were killed and 14 hurt in the attack. The Empire State Building last shut off it's towering lights after the Parkland, Fla., shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated April 24, 2018 5:33 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The Empire State Building will go dark Tuesday night in honor of the victims of Monday’s van attack in Toronto, and in a show of solidarity with the city. Ten people were killed and 14 others were injured when suspect Alek Minassian drove a van into a crowd Monday morning. Minassian was silent during a court appearance Tuesday where he was charged with several counts of murder and attempted murder. The tower last went dark in February after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.