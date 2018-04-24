The Empire State Building will go dark Tuesday night in honor of the victims of Monday’s van attack in Toronto, and in a show of solidarity with the city.

Ten people were killed and 14 others were injured when suspect Alek Minassian drove a van into a crowd Monday morning. Minassian was silent during a court appearance Tuesday where he was charged with several counts of murder and attempted murder.

The tower last went dark in February after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17.