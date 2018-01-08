A funeral service for Erica Garner, who became an activist following the police chokehold death of her father Eric Garner, will be held Monday in Harlem.

A public viewing will begin at 4 p.m. at the First Corinthian Baptist Church, located at 1912 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard, and the funeral is set for 5 p.m., according to the National Action Network.

Rev. Al Sharpton, who founded the National Action Network in 1991, urged people to attend the services for Garner as a way to pay respect to her “life and legacy.”

Garner, 27, died on Dec. 30 after being hospitalized for a heart attack that caused brain damage due to a lack of oxygen, according to the person tweeting from her account. She is survived by her mother and her two children.

Garner became a prominent activist against police brutality in 2014 following her father’s death on Staten Island, which was partially attributed to a police chokehold he was placed in by an NYPD officer. In 2016, she supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in his bid for president by introducing him at a rally in South Carolina and appearing in a pro-Sanders ad with her then-6-year-old daughter.

Join @TheRevAl & NAN in paying respect to the life/legacy of @es_snipes at her funeral service being held by her family on 1/8. #EricaGarner pic.twitter.com/cHDKydncPw — NationalActionNet (@NationalAction) January 3, 2018 #EricaGarner was a fearless activist who never stopped fighting for justice for her father, Eric Garner. They will never be forgotten, RIP pic.twitter.com/LtQN9ch9nk — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) December 30, 2017

Before her death, Garner had been in a medically-induced coma since Dec. 23, when an asthma episode brought on the heart attack, the New York Times reported. Her Twitter account remained active after the hospitalization, with someone speaking on her behalf.

On the morning that her death was announced, Garner’s Twitter account described her as “car[ing] when most people wouldn’t have. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio called her death a “horrible tragedy.”

Sharpton, who worked closely with the Garner family in calling for justice following Eric Garner’s death, described Erica Garner as a “fearless activist who never stopped fighting for justice for her father," in a tweet posted the same day she died.

Eric Garner died in July 2014 after an NYPD officer placed him in a banned chokehold while he was being arrested for selling loose, untaxed cigarettes. A video captured his dying words of “I can’t breathe,” which became a rallying cry for police brutality protesters. In September, the Civilian Complaint Review Board recommended discipline against Officer Daniel Pantaleo for using the chokehold on Garner.

In the aftermath of Erica Garner's death, Sharpton and other activists renewed their calls for the Department of Justice, which is investigating Pantaleo’s actions, to bring charges against him in the case.

With Nicole Levy