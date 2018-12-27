16-year-old girl dead after Queens fire, 2 women hurt, NYPD says

Two other women, including the girl’s mother, were hurt, police said.

A 16-year-old girl is dead and two other women, including the girl’s mother, were seriously injured after a fire in a Queens apartment building Wednesday night, police said.

The FDNY responded to the building on Merrick Boulevard, near Ursina Road, in St. Albans, about 8:30 p.m. and found the fire on the third floor.

The girl, identified as Lamonies Smith, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, where she was pronounced dead, cops said.

Her 56-year-old mother was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition. A 76-year-old woman who lives next door to Smith and her mom was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.