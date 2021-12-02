Feds launched Cuomo sexual harassment probe

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Department of Justice has launched a probe into sexual harassment allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo, according to newly-released documents.

An October legal contract released Thursday — which was first reported by the New York Post — shows the DOJ has “undertaken an inquiry related to sexual harassment claims made against the then Governor.”

The federal authorities have also made inquiries and requests for information about about nursing home deaths, and Cuomo’s $5.2 million pandemic book deal, which have previously been reported.

Cuomo’s lawyer did not immediately respond for comment but longtime spokesman Rich Azzopardi told the Post that the DOJ’s Civil Division opened the inquiry regarding potential violations of civil statutes in August after the release of State Attorney General Letitia James’s blockbuster report.

“Our understanding is that the Civil Division opened an inquiry in August based upon the AG’s politically motivated sham report and we have heard nothing since,” the rep told the outlet.

The AG report detailed sexual harassment and misconduct allegations by 11 women against the ex-governor, who has denied any wrongdoing.

A separate State Assembly investigation found accusations by 12 women and showed how Cuomo staffers spent hours writing his early pandemic memoir dubbed “American Crisis.”

Cuomo faces misdemeanor forcible touching charges for allegedly going former aide Brittany Commisso in the Albany Executive Mansion in December of last year.

The DOJ did not immediately return a request for comment.