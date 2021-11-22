State Assembly releases Cuomo impeachment report

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The State Assembly released a report on its impeachment investigation into ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo Monday, Nov. 22, finding the former head of the state sexually harassed women multiple times, used state resources for his $5.2 million pandemic-era book, and withheld data on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

The Legislature’s probe was conducted by outside lawyers hired by the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee over the past eight months after the Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie tasked the panel to determine whether Cuomo had engaged in corrupt conduct that warranted impeachment.

“This has been a profoundly sad chapter in New York’s history,” said Heastie in a statement. “I commend Chairman Charles Lavine, the members of the Judiciary Committee and the team at Davis Polk for their hard work and diligence in completing this investigation.”

The committee’s head Assembly Member Charles Lavine said the findings were “extremely disturbing,” rendering Cuomo “not fit for office.”

“This has been a historic undertaking and one that the members of the Judiciary Committee took on with extreme diligence and thoughtfulness,” Lavine said in a statement. “The former governor’s conduct — as shown in this report — is extremely disturbing and is indicative of someone who is not fit for office.”

“I hope this report helps New Yorkers further understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been made and serves to guide us to a more ethical and responsible government,” Lavine added. “New Yorkers deserve no less.”

The 63-page report’s three top findings are, first, that the former governor engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct, while fostering a toxic work environment.

Second, Cuomo used state resources and property to write his book recounting the pandemic dubbed “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.” The former governor used Executive Chamber staff to write, publish, and promote the book, for which he was able to reap at least $5.2 million in profits, according to the report.

Third, the investigation found that Cuomo was “not fully transparent” with the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19.

Governor Kathy Hochul, formerly the Lieutenant Governor, assumed the state’s top job when Cuomo resigned in August in the face of an impeachment trial.

The Assembly report also found that Cuomo cannot be impeached after he left office in the State of New York, even though such a move would be legal under the U.S. Constitution and in other states.

“We believe that the determination of staff counsel that the Assembly and Impeachment Court may not lawfully impeach and try a governor after that official has left office,” the report reads.

At an unrelated press event in Manhattan Monday morning, Hochul said she hadn’t read the new report but said she supported the Assembly.

“We’ve changed the culture from day one, a culture of transparency, accountability, and ensuring that everyone feels respect in the workforce,” Hochul told reporters. “So anyone who works for our administration knows that it’s a whole new day, and I’m proud of that.”

Speaker Heastie asked the Judiciary Committee to look into mounting corruption and sexual harassment allegations in March.

The committee hired attorneys from white-shoe Manhattan-based law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP, to examine more than 600,000 pages of documents involving 200 people, including photographs, text messages, BlackBerry PIN messages, emails, recordings of phone calls, social media accounts, video recordings, memos, and transcripts.

They also considered statements from the governor and his lawyer throughout the investigation, along with State Attorney General Letitia James’s own investigation which also launched in March and was released on Aug. 3.

James’s report detailed sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against Cuomo by 11 women, including staffers, and the state’s top prosecutor also continues to look into the governor’s controversial book deal.

The state’s ethics oversight body known as the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) passed a resolution last week to revoke its own approval in 2020 for Cuomo to write the book, because he used staff to help write it despite his representatives saying explicitly that he would not do that.

Cuomo and his reps have repeatedly maintained his employees only “volunteered” to work on the book.

The former governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.