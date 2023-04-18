Fifth suspect cuffed in fatal Chelsea shooting last fall

A fifth suspect has been charged in connection with a deadly Chelsea shooting last fall, police announced Tuesday.

New Jersey resident Quashawn Gibbs, 26, was arrested on April 17 and charged with murder. Gibbs’ arrest comes more than five months after the Nov. 12, 2022 shooting — and four months after a pair of brothers were initially cuffed for the same crime in December.

According to police, at 10:19 p.m. the night of the murder, officers from the 10th Precinct responded to a 911 call of shots fired in front of 541 West 25th St. Upon their arrival, officers found 42-year-old Rasithamar Grant with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Grant was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers found two more victims at the scene: a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her left leg and a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. The victims went to Bellevue and Lenox Hill Hospitals, respectively, in stable condition.