Fire starts in van, spreads to line of cars in midtown east, FDNY says

Several cars caught fire Friday morning in midtown east, the FDNY said.

Fire officials said they believe the blaze started in the engine of a blue work van at about 9 a.m. The driver of the van pulled over on 58th Street between First and Second avenues, they said.

That’s when the gas tank of the van let loose, spilling gasoline along the block, fire officials said.

The trail of gasoline caught fire, spreading to seven other parked cars, they said.

The fire was placed under control at 9:33 a.m. There were no injuries.

The back door of the van fell completely off the vehicle as a result of the fire.