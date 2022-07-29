Firefighters take on blaze that broke out in basement of Queens synagogue

Firefighters took on a blaze that ripped through a Queens synagogue on Thursday afternoon.

At 3:14 p.m. on July 28, FDNY personnel responded to a fire at 139-19 72nd Road in Kew Gardens Hills. The fire had broken out in the basement of the building, which had been converted from a private residential building into a synagogue.

The fire escalated to an all-hands situation with 60 firefighters on scene taking on the blaze. The fire was brought under control at 3:52 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.