Firefighters take on blaze at Brooklyn nail salon

Firefighters battled a fire that broke out at a Brooklyn nail salon on Thursday evening.

At around 10:25 p.m. on Sept. 15, FDNY units responded to a call regarding a fire at 3517 Avenue S in Marine Park. Upon their arrival, firefighters were met with heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the two-story mixed-use building.

Around 55 FDNY members knocked down the main body of the fire with two hose lines. Searches throughout the store and the apartments above were negative.

The fire was brought under control at around 11 p.m. The cause is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s office.