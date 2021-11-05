First-ever ‘Stranger Things’ pop-up to open in Times Square this weekend

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The first official “Stranger Things” store is bringing the Upside Down to New York City. On Nov. 6, the pop-up store will open to the public, giving fans the chance to immerse themselves in the strange world of Netflix’s hit series.

Each room will take customers to “Stranger Things’” most iconic locations featuring unique memorabilia and merch from the Palace Arcade, Hawkins High, Starcourt Mall, Scoops Ahoy and more.

“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to let Stranger Things fans see themselves more in the show they love,” said Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix in a press release. “This first-ever Stranger Things store sends them right into the heart of Hawkins, in a truly immersive retail experience, totally stoked with 80’s vibes and the chance to take home a piece of their favorite show with unique merchandise that isn’t available anywhere else. But be warned, you never know when things will turn Upside Down.”

After wandering through a dark hallway illuminated by red lights, guests will step into Joyce’s House where the iconic ITC Benguiat alphabet stands out against the red-flower wallpaper. Rainbow Christmas lights hang from the ceiling. Here, guests can purchase exclusive General Mills Stranger Things Cereal packaged in original boxes from the ’80s. The back of every box has a pull-out panel with interactive elements.

Starcourt Mall and Scoops Ahoy sit at the center of the store where guests can shop for “Stranger Things” apparel, Netflix merch, candies from the ’80s and Benny’s Burgers and Scoops Ahoy apparel.

Next to the mall, neon hues glow from the Palace Arcade. Fans can step inside to play games like PacMan and Galaga on old-school arcade machines and customize “Stranger Things” themed apparel and wall art.

When guests pass through the concrete arch to enter the Russian Lab, they’ll find custom pieces such as ‘Elegorgon,’ by Ecuadorian artist Chogrin, along with Stranger Things themed Monopoly and a variety of collectible Bandai Stranger Things Hawkins Action Figures, including 16” Demogorgon Figures with interchangeable heads, all available to purchase.

Housed in the Russian Lab are The Keys. In the Netflix series, The Keys is a machine built by the Russians to open the gates to the Upside Down. At this immersive store, fans can open the gates themselves. A red laser beam will shoot from The Keys, unlocking a hidden Demogorgon in the Upside Down.

Fans can also dance around at the Hawkins Middle’s Snowball Dance but should be sure to watch out for the rats hiding in the lockers.

Every 20 minutes the store turns Upside Down. The rooms glow an eerie blue, lights flash and eccentric sounds echo through the rooms.

Friends and foes from Hawkins will roam the store, and guests will get the chance to get up close to the Russian Guards and hang out with Scoops Ahoy employees.

The pop-up store is opening on what fans recognize as “Stranger Things Day.” Nov. 6, 1983 is when the main character in Stranger Things, Will Byers, went missing in Hawkins, Indiana. Now, fans can step off the busy streets of Times Square to explore Hawkins for themselves.

🚨CODE RED NYC & LA🚨 #StrangerThingsStore officially opens this saturday. check our bio to reserve your spot. over and out. pic.twitter.com/rTYIZ4aFzx — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 3, 2021

The pop-up is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is located at 200 W 42nd St New York, NY 10036.

Tickets to this interactive journey filled with photo moments and fun easter eggs are free but limited. Walk-ins are welcome, but entry is not guaranteed for walk-ins. Reserve a ticket and receive an exclusive gift at strangerthings-store.com.

Another pop-up shop is located in The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles.