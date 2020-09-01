Gunman sought for shooting man in leg during Midtown dispute

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the gunman who shot a man in the leg during an argument in Midtown early on Monday morning.

Police released on Tuesday morning video footage of the assailant behind the Aug. 31 shooting, which took place at 5:40 a.m. in front of 1560 Broadway, in the Theater District.

According to authorities, the victim, a man in his 30s, got into a verbal dispute with the gunman which led to a physical altercation. Police did not provide a possible motive that triggered the argument.

During the altercation, law enforcement sources said, the gunman pulled out a firearm and fired three shots, striking the victim in the left leg. The suspect then fled the scene on foot southbound along 7th Avenue toward Times Square.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene. Paramedics brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as a man believed to be 20 and 30 years of age. The video shows him waiting at an elevator bay.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.