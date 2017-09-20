Flatiron District slashing sparks manhunt for suspect, NYPD says

The suspect was last seen running east down East 17th Street, police said.

Police are searching for a man who slashed a person on the street in broad daylight in the Flatiron District Wednesday, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The attack happened at the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 18th Street around 3:30 p.m., the spokeswoman said. It was not immediately clear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The person was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to survive, the spokeswoman said.

