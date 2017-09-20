Quantcast
Flatiron District slashing sparks manhunt for suspect, NYPD says

Lauren Cook
September 20, 2017
The suspect was last seen running east down East 17th Street, police said.

Police are searching for a man who slashed a person on the street in broad daylight in the Flatiron District Wednesday, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The attack happened at the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 18th Street around 3:30 p.m., the spokeswoman said. It was not immediately clear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The person was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to survive, the spokeswoman said.

The suspect was last seen running east down East 17th Street, according to police. 

