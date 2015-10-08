Flomena Vargas, 96, dies from injuries sustained in Inwood assault: NYPD

Flomena Vargas was assaulted on Sept. 28 in the lobby of her Inwood apartment building.

A 96-year-old Inwood woman has died a week after she was assaulted in the lobby of her apartment building, authorities say.

The woman, Flomena Vargas, was assaulted Sept. 28 at 4:35 p.m. in her apartment building at 131 Nagle Ave., the NYPD said. She had been pushed to the ground and complained of hip pain, police said.

Vargas was taken to the hospital in stable condition, but she succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

The medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide.

Police charged the suspect, 24-year-old Hansel Ramirez, with assault in connection with the incident. It is unclear whether he will now face additional charges.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.