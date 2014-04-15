Flyers push fans to defriend Rangers friends on Facebook

The Flyers rallied fans with a clever use of Facebook’s social graph search.

Rangers fans, if you notice your Facebook friend list shrink this week, blame it on the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flyers, who will square off against the Blueshirts in the quarterfinals Thursday, took to social media Monday to rally their fans with a snarky idea.

The team’s Facebook page included a link that connects the user to the site’s “graph search” that reveals which of their friends are Rangers fans.

“Need to do some spring cleaning on your Facebook friend list? We suggest you start here,” the post, which had more than 2,000 likes Tuesday, said.

The Rangers didn’t comment about the post. Facebook users have recently been using the graph search functions to tell their friends or followers “who to defriend,” based on their likes or interests. For example, a popular reason for ditching friends is “liking” the band Nickelback.