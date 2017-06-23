Food vendor’s legs crushed by car in Queens, NYPD says

The man was packing up his van when a sedan behind him accelerated, police said.

A food vendor’s legs were crushed when a car pinned him against his van in Queens Thursday night, police said.

The 52-year-old man was packing up his van at about 10:40 p.m. at Drew Street and 101st Avenue in Ozone Park when a sedan behind him accelerated, police said. The 33-year-old driver of the sedan, who appeared to be trying to park, accidentally hit the gas, according to his statement to police.

The vendor was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center with severe leg injuries. He was in serious, but stable condition, police said.

Lincoln Alam, 26, who works at An-Noor Pharmacy on 101st Avenue, said the vendor sets up his fruit stand across the street from the pharmacy in Liberty Plaza.

“He comes every single day,” Alam said. The stand was seen covered by a blue tarp on Friday.

The driver of the sedan was issued a summons, police said.