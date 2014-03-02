Former MTA conductor hit with drug charges

A former MTA conductor was busted in the Bronx for drug possession.

A former MTA conductor was busted in the Bronx this weekend for drug possession, police said yesterday.

Muck Mathurin, 41, of Manhattan, was pulled over at E. 168th Street and Third Avenue 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said there was cocaine in plain sight.

Mathurin was also slapped with a resisting arrest charge for refusing to place his hands behind his back so officers could cuff him. He was also charged with obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

Mathurin has eight prior arrests, including sale of a controlled substance, police said. MTA payroll records listed Mathurin as a train operator.

An earlier version of this story stated that Mathurin was an off-duty transit worker.