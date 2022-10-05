Four brutes beat two men in violent Brooklyn robbery: cops

The NYPD is looking for four suspects who they say brutally beat and robbed two men on a Brooklyn street.

According to police, at 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 9 a 67-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were walking in front of 4918 Church Avenue when they were approached by four unknown individuals. The suspects demanded cash and began to repeatedly punch the victims throughout their heads and bodies.

The suspects then took cash from both victims before fleeing the scene in a black Chevrolet Equinox, which was last seen traveling westbound on Church Avenue. Both victims were taken to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition; the 67-year-old victim received stitches to the head and medical treatment for multiple teeth that were knocked out during the incident, while the 60-year-old sustained swelling to the face and a laceration to the hand.

Police released photos of two of the four suspects who are connected to the robbery:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.