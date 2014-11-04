Freddie Gibbs shot at after Williamsburg show

A rap show inside a Williamsburg music store and venue had a violent end when two people were shot outside early Tuesday, authorities said.

Reports indicate rapper Freddie Gibbs wrapped up a performance at Rough Trade, on North 9th Street, before he was shot along with another man.

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 33-year-old man was grazed on the hand just before 1:15 a.m. Both were taken to area hospitals with nonlife threatening injuries.

“Yep. Still Livin. Thanks NYC,” Gibbs posted along with a photo shortly after the shooting. He updated his Twitter page Tuesday afternoon with the hashtag “#StillLivin.”

Gibbs started out rapping about his hometown of Gary, Indiana, where he worked as a drug dealer, according to MTV. He was influenced by rappers like Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

There were no suspects in the shooting Tuesday afternoon, police said.