Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

Freddie Gibbs shot at after Williamsburg show

Alison Fox
November 4, 2014
1 min read

“Yep. Still Livin. Thanks NYC.”

A rap show inside a Williamsburg music store and venue had a violent end when two people were shot outside early Tuesday, authorities said.

Reports indicate rapper Freddie Gibbs wrapped up a performance at Rough Trade, on North 9th Street, before he was shot along with another man.

Police said a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 33-year-old man was grazed on the hand just before 1:15 a.m. Both were taken to area hospitals with nonlife threatening injuries.

“Yep. Still Livin. Thanks NYC,” Gibbs posted along with a photo shortly after the shooting. He updated his Twitter page Tuesday afternoon with the hashtag “#StillLivin.”

Gibbs started out rapping about his hometown of Gary, Indiana, where he worked as a drug dealer, according to MTV. He was influenced by rappers like Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

There were no suspects in the shooting Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Alison Fox

View all posts

You may also like