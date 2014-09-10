The best FREE events this week in New York City

Prune Nourry’s ‘Terracotta Daughters’

Brooklyn-based artist Prune Nourry has 108 “daughters,” and you can see them all on display at the China Institute starting Thursday. Parisian-born Nourry spent the past 1½ years in China creating the life-size sculptures, which have been showcased in Shanghai, Paris and Zurich before coming to the Big Apple. At the end of the year, the sculptures will be buried in China until 2030, at which point Nourry will dig them up to create a modern archaeological site echoing that of the Terracotta Warriors. The exhibit runs through Oct. 4. (Opens Thursday, Tues.-Sat., noon-6 p.m., to 8 p.m. on Wed., FREE, China Institute, 104 Washington St., 212-744-8181, chinainstitute.org)

First-edition sheet music of ‘The Star Spangled Banner’

Celebrate our national anthem Friday on the 200th anniversary of the song’s publication. Head over to the NYPL’s Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center to check out its first-edition sheet music of “The Star Spangled Banner” by Francis Scott Key. The exhibit runs through Oct. 30. Only 11 known copies of the first-edition sheet music are out there, and there’s a typo on the first page. Can you find it? (Opens Friday; Mon.-Sat., noon-6 p.m., to 8 p.m. Mon. & Thurs., New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, 40 Lincoln Center Plaza, 917-275-6975, nypl.org/locations/lap)

64th Annual Staten Island Museum Fence Show

Show your appreciation for local arts at the annual Staten Island Museum Fence Show this Saturday. Local artists and artisans display their goods on the fence at Snug Harbor for your perusing pleasure. And if you like something, go ahead and buy it! Rain date for the event is Sunday. (Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., FREE, Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden front lawn, Staten Island, snug-harbor.org)