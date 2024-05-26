10 free waterside events in Manhattan to enjoy this summer

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Manhattan may not be tropical, but it is an island, surrounded by breathtaking water views, lighthouses, parks and more things that scream summer in the city. Check out this list of some exciting and free waterside events in Manhattan this summer, including concerts, festivals — including the famous River to River Festival — movies and more fun that is sure to keep you entertained all season long.

10 Free Waterside events in Manhattan

WHEN: Sunday, June 2; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

WHERE: Inwood Hill Park; 218 Street and Indian Road

WHAT: Enjoy a Native American and multicultural celebration featuring drummers and dancers from around the world, native arts and crafts, storytelling, an environmental tent and international foods.

WANT TO GO? More information at drumsalongthehudson.org.

WHEN: June 7-23; times vary.

WHERE: Lower Manhattan and Governors Island

WHAT: It’s time for this famous art festival, now in its 23rd year. Enjoy 13 projects of live art and performances, including music, storytelling and more in public spaces throughout Lower Manhattan and Governors Island.

WANT TO GO? Check out the full list of events, including times and locations, at lmcc.net.

WHEN: Fridays, June 21, July 19; Aug. 16; 6-7pm

WHERE: 125 and Marginal Streets

WHAT: The Limón Company dancers will teach the Limón technique accompanied by live music. Part of the Summer on the Hudson series.

WANT TO GO? More information at riversideparknyc.org.

WHEN: Friday, June 21; 5-9 p.m.

WHERE: Nelson A. Rockefeller Park; River Terrace and Murray Street

WHAT: Head to this annual celebration of the summer solstice. Enjoy a parade and music, and make a floral wreath.

WANT TO GO? More information at bpca.ny.gov.

WHEN: Thursday, July 4; 8 p.m.

WHERE: Along the Hudson River and live on NBC TV. Multiple viewing opportunities in Manhattan between W. 14 and W. 34 Streets.

WHAT: Celebrate Independence Day with Macy’s famous dazzling fireworks display. See an array of effects from barges positioned along the Hudson River.

WANT TO GO? More information at macys.com/fireworks.

WHEN: Last Saturday of every month through November; 8-9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Riverside Park; 116 Street and Riverside Drive

WHAT: Learn about the avian friends who share the city with us. Open to birders of all experience levels.

WANT TO GO? More information at nycgovparks.org.

WHEN: Thursday nights Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29; Seating opens at 6:30p.m. movies begin at dusk.

WHERE: Riverside Park; 145 Street and the Hudson River

WHAT: See a variety of movies. Aug 8: Hidden Figures; Aug. 15: Encanto; Aug. 22: Creed; Aug. 29: Audience choice.

WANT TO GO? More information at nycgovparks.org.

WHEN: June 10, July 1 and Aug. 12; Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Rooftop at Pier 17; 89 South St.

WHAT: Enjoy a variety of movies at the Seaport. June 10: Mamma Mia; July 1: Sing; Aug. 12: A Star is Born.

WANT TO GO? Dates are subject to change; additional dates may be released.

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 10; 1-8 p.m.

WHERE: Hudson River Park; Pier 76

WHAT: Get ready for a big city barbecue. This annual summer event is a free, day-long music and food festival that features blues artists from around the county. Enjoy barbecue from around the city, games and more.

WANT TO GO? More information at hudsonriverpark.org.

WHEN: Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept 1; 12-5 p.m.

WHERE: Hudson River Park; Pier 76

WHAT: Curious about those one-wheeled cycles? Then this is the event for you. Presented by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, the quirky festival features one-wheeled riders and observers. Activities include learn-to-ride classes, unicycle basketball, performances, workshops and more.

WANT TO GO? More information at hudsonriverpark.org.