Photo by Alexandre Ayer at DiversityPics for the Garment District Alliance.

The Garment District is shining brightly with the July 10 debut of the public art installation “New Start, New Hope.”

The installation features 135 illuminated lanterns that light up three Broadway plazas between 36th and 39th streets in Midtown Manhattan.

Xin Song, a Brooklyn-based and world-renowned artist, created the installation that will be up through January 2025.

“Xin’s captivating creations not only brighten our plazas but also demonstrate the power of public art in bringing our community spaces to life,” said Barbara A. Blair, president of the Garment District Alliance.

The art project aims to offer New Yorkers a moment of relief and reflection amid their busy lives.

“We encourage all to visit and find a moment of calm in their day-to-day routines by visiting the installation,” Blair said.

Song’s installation was inspired by her experience working in the Garment District during the pandemic.

The lanterns, with six unique designs, represent hope. They were made with weatherproof HDPE marine-grade material and vary in color.

The installation was funded by a grant provided by NYC Small Business Services.

The NYC Department of Transportation has also backed the project.

“Public art enlivens public spaces and Xin Song’s illuminating masterpiece will surely brighten our Broadway Plazas for the enjoyment of New Yorkers and visitors alike,” said Ydanis Rodriguez, commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation.