Gavin Grimm representing ACLU at NYC Pride March

The 17-year-old transgender rights advocate will join the organization in the June 25 parade.

Gavin Grimm, a transgender rights advocate who is currently fighting against school bathroom policies he deems discriminatory against transgender students, will be attending this year’s NYC Pride March, director Julian Sanjivan confirmed on Wednesday.

Grimm, a 17-year-old transgender boy, will be riding in the parade with the American Civil Liberties Union. The organization, as well as three individuals, were named grand marshals of the 48th annual march in April.

Grimm is currently being represented by the ACLU in his court case against the Gloucester County School Board. According to the ACLU, the policy at Grimm’s Virginia school “effectively expels trans students from communal restrooms.”

The lawsuit, which has been making headlines since its filing on Oct. 28, 2015, was pushed back down to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals by the Supreme Court in March, following a change in transgender policy under President Donald Trump.

The NYC Pride March is slated to take place on June 25.