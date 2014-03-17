Gchat outage sends frustrated users to Twitter to vent

Google messaging application and beloved procrastination tool Gchat crashed around noon Monday, leaving people with the dilemma: Enjoy an uptick in productivity . . . or vent their frustrations on Twitter?

In droves, New Yorkers chose the latter.

“I could be productive, but many questions plague my mind: Have my friends had lunch? Where do I send gifs? Do I exist?” tweeted one user.

“‘Gchat Down’ was actually the original name for NBC’s new show “Crisis,” cracked another.

“Google Talk service has already been restored for some users, and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future,” Google announced on its Apps Status Dashboard at 2:15 p.m. “Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.”

As of 3 p.m. on Monday, Google Talk, Google Sheets and Google+ Hangouts were all still listed as having “service disruption.”

It could be worse, as one user tweeted: “If Gchat and Twitter are ever down at the same time, where will people go to complain?”