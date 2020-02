Police say he was spotted swiping soap from a pharmacy.

Police say they have apprehended a man who freed himself from handcuffs and fled a hospital.

George Jordan, 36, was arrested Friday on a charge of petit larceny after he was spotted shoplifting soap, police said.

He was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital for shortness of breath and was gone around 11 p.m. Police say he had a previous medical condition.

Police said they apprehended Jordan late Saturday night in a home on Beach 19th Street.