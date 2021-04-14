Get out of the weeds this spring and hire a local landscaper/designer through amNY Home Pros

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As the soil warms in April, homeowners get started attending to their backyards, balconies, and roof decks by hiring a local landscaper and gardener.

Peace of mind is one benefit to a well-kept property, as is improving the appeal of your neighborhood. Increasing your property value by 4 or 5 percent, if not more, is a nice perk too. So it helps to have a basic roadmap for landscape and garden design:

To give a burst of color to that “hello neighbor” area in front of your home, think about adding a vibrant annual to your planting bed or container garden. Vinca is a popular option, with its nonstop flower show from early summer until fall. If you’re planting in a window box that gets full sun, try Sedum, Festuca, Delosperma and Nassella. In shady spots, try ferns, Rubus, Vinca and Heuchera. If you’re looking to add some shrubs, know the difference between deciduous and evergreens. Deciduous shrubs lose their foliage during the winter season, while evergreens hold on to their leaves and remain green throughout the year. Enlisting both creates the perfect combination. The cleanup: This is the most important task you can do this month: Prune away dead and damaged branches, cut back and divide perennials as needed, clean up around plants, compost yard waste, and prep damaged lawn areas for spring seeding. You’ll be thankful that you did this come July — when you’re at the beach, not tending to the garden.

