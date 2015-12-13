Giannella Robalina charged with SantaCon bar fight in Village Pourhouse in East Village: cops

She was accused of throwing a glass mug at a bartender

A 30-year-old city EMS worker was a bad Santa over the weekend, police said, accused of throwing a glass mug at a bartender in the East Village during the SantaCon bar crawl.

Giannella Robalina was charged with second-degree assault over the fight at about 9:15 p.m. inside the Village Pourhouse on Third Avenue, which was one of the stops on the bar crawl.

Robalina was waiting arraignment on Sunday and could not be reached for comment.

In 2013, Robalina was commended for helping to save a police officer who collapsed from a heart attack as he was walking down the stairs while on duty in the Police Academy.