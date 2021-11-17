Going to bat for Holocaust education

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, dignitaries, elected officials, prominent business people, and supporters attended the Voices for Truth and Humanity 2nd Annual Remembrance Awards Dinner honoring Marion and Elisha Wiesel, wife and son of Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel.

Taking part in a panel discussion on the state of Holocaust education moderated by famed news anchor Rita Cosby were Public Service Award recipients Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, NY State Assemblyman Steve Stern, and education pioneer Dr. Lorna Lewis. The evening’s presentations reinforced the organization’s mission to fight hate through education by working for the adoption of a curriculum on the Holocaust, slavery, and all genocides in public schools. Honored guest Prime Minister Salih Hudayar of the East Turkistan Government in Exile spoke passionately about the atrocities being committed against the Uyghur people at the hands of the Chinese government, and the outpouring of support they have received from the Jewish community.