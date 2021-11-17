Quantcast
Going to bat for Holocaust education

By Hank Levy
Posted on
Assemblyman Steve Stern and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney recipients of the Voices for Truth and Humanity's Public Service Award with renowned journalist, Rita Cosby and education pioneer, Dr. Lorna Lewis.
Photo by Alex M. Wolff.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, dignitaries, elected officials, prominent business people, and supporters attended the Voices for Truth and Humanity 2nd Annual Remembrance Awards Dinner honoring Marion and Elisha Wiesel, wife and son of Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel.

Taking part in a panel discussion on the state of Holocaust education moderated by famed news anchor Rita Cosby were Public Service Award recipients Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, NY State Assemblyman Steve Stern, and education pioneer Dr. Lorna Lewis. The evening’s presentations reinforced the organization’s mission to fight hate through education by working for the adoption of a curriculum on the Holocaust, slavery, and all genocides in public schools. Honored guest Prime Minister Salih Hudayar of the East Turkistan Government in Exile spoke passionately about the atrocities being committed against the Uyghur people at the hands of the Chinese government, and the outpouring of support they have received from the Jewish community.

The Honorable Salih Hudayar, Prime Minster, East Turkistan Government-in-Exile was keynote speaker.Photo by Alex M. Wolff
Elisha Wiesel, The Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity, recipient of the 2021 Remembrance Award.Photo by Alex M. Wolff

