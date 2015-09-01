Google gives its logo a makeover

The logo is more flexible so that it can be used on multiple devices.

Even Google needs a makeover sometimes.

The Internet giant unveiled a new logo Tuesday that is tailored for all the different sizes and types of devices its programs can be used on. The logo it has been using was created solely for a desktop PC and needed an update, according to a post on the official Google blog.

The new theme will include elements like a multicolor mic for Google Talk and will replace the lowercase “g” logo with an uppercase colorful “G,” the company said in the post.

Google has changed its branding a few times in the last 17 years, and is trying to keep up as its users evolve to new platforms like touchscreens and voice commands.

If you haven’t noticed a change yet, “You’ll see the new design roll out across our products soon,” Google said in the blog post.