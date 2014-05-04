Google launches same-day shopping service

Last-minute shopping just got a whole lot easier, thanks to a same-day delivery service that Google is launching in Manhattan Monday

There is no minimum price to use Google Shopping Express, so you can order anything from a gallon of water to a two-month supply of printer paper. It costs $4.99 to use the service a la carte and the Internet giant is also currently offering a free six-month subscription. There are no markups or surcharges, so everything costs the same as it would in a store.

"Same day delivery doesn't have to be and shouldn't be a luxury. It's a convenience that we all should have and enjoy," said Michael Pezzicola, regional head of operations at Google Shopping Express. He added that the service is particularly convenient for busy New Yorkers who often have trouble transporting larger items.

Google has not yet figured out the cost of the membership after the first six months.

So far, the service is partnered in Manhattan with Babies"R"Us, Costco, Fairway Market, L'Occitane, Staples, Target, and Walgreens. While you can order food, the service only delivers dry goods. Pezzicola said Google plans to launch the service in Brooklyn and Queens, and to team up with privately owned businesses in the city.

"This is something that can alleviate a bit of that strain and help people get one more errand done in a little bit less time every day," Pezzicola said.

See the new service for yourself at google.com/express.